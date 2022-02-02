AgricultureNews

Open House Meeting for Boone River WMA Watershed Management Plan Today

February 2, 2022

The Boone River WMA is having an open house today from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the ISU Extension and Outreach Office located at 2302 Madison Avenue, Clarion, IA.

The public is invited to attend the open house.  No formal presentations are planned, and refreshments will be served at both meetings.  Each open house will feature informational displays and handouts detailing the community guided watershed management planning efforts, including the plans primary goals to improve water quality, increase flood resiliency, and increase wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities.

