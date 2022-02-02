Sports

Mathew Francis becomes West Hancock’s career wrestling wins leader

Zarren Egesdal
Mathew Francis pins his opponent on Saturday, January 29th 2022.

 

When you think about West Hancock sports over the past four years, Mathew Francis is a one name that comes to the top of the list. That was even before the senior became West Hancock’s all-time leader in career wrestling wins last week.

In West Hancock’s quad on January 25th with Belmond-Klemme, Humboldt, and Algona Francis passed Hunter Hagen with his 160th career win to take the top spot.

Hagen, a 2018 West Hancock graduate, spent the 2018-2019 season with North Iowa Area Community College wrestling a 197, where he collected seven wins by fall.

(Erin Brown) Matthew Francis works a switch.

Francis is currently 47-0 on the season and won his second Top of Iowa Conference champion on Saturday; he’s ranked #1 in Class 1A at 220.

The West Hancock wrestling program is a storied one. A program that includes a four-time state champion, multiple three-time state champions, many conference champions, 47 individual state championships, and thousands of wins. Now, Francis stands alone atop of the all-time wins list.

 

 

His coach, Mark Sanger, was one of the individual champions – winning the 189-pound class in 2001. Francis had eyes on joining him atop the podium last year, but that bid came up short; he finished third. He’s a two-time qualifier, and his road back to Wells Fargo Arena begins this weekend. Coach Sanger says everything Francis has gotten is because of his work ethic.

As the #1 ranked wrestler, Francis is a favorite to wrestle for a state title on Saturday night of the finals, but he says that doesn’t just happen. He will need to take each match one at a time through sections, district, and tough state tournament bracket.

He is also a two-time football state champion and helped the West Hancock shuttle hurdle team finish fifth last spring. With three more wins this week, Francis is nearing 170 for his career.

 

 

