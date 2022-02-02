Feenstra Warns National Debt Can No Longer Be Ignored

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra of Hull issued the following statement as the U.S. national debt officially surpassed $30 trillion for the first time in our nation’s history:

“Congress has a spending problem. For years, we have disregarded the very real threat that our debt poses to our economy, national security, and future generations. Now, we’ve officially surpassed $30 trillion in debt for the first time in our nation’s history.

“This massive number should scare us all. Since 1990, our debt has grown tenfold and there is no indication that $30 trillion is the ceiling. The notion espoused by the Democrats that we can tax and spend our way to prosperity is absolutely ridiculous.

“In Iowa, we have a balanced budget because our state laws rightfully require that we spend no more than 99% of the revenue that we bring in. This is exactly what we should be implementing at the federal level to put an end to deficit spending and radical liberal priorities like the so-called Build Back Better Act and the Green New Deal, which would both add trillions more to our debt.

“As a strong fiscal hawk, I will continue to fight against wasteful, pork-filled spending that fuels record-breaking inflation, raises taxes, and increases the cost of living for Iowa families.”