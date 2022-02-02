Area Ag Reports Released

Area meat production continues while the grains are continually being traded. The national reports on how well each of these categories are faring have been released.

Sheep and Lamb

All sheep and lamb inventory in Iowa as of January 1,2022, totaled 160,000 head, unchanged from 2021, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Sheep and Goats report. Total breeding stock, at 114,000 head, was unchanged from one year ago.

Market sheep and lambs was unchanged from a year ago and totaled 46,000 head. The 2021 lamb crop was estimated at 115,000 head, down 4 percent from the 2020 lamb crop. Wool production for 2021 was 740,000 pounds, down 7 percent from 2020, with fleece weights averaging 5.5 pounds.

Cattle and Calves

All cattle and calves in Iowa as of January 1, 2022, totaled 3.85 million head, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle report. This was up 150,000 head from January 1, 2021. Beef cows, at 925,000 head, were up 65,000 head from last year. Milk cow inventory was up 5,000 head at 225,000 head.

All heifers 500 pounds and over were up 2 percent at 850,000 head. Heifers for beef cow replacement were up 3 percent from 2021 at 160,000 head; heifers for milk cow replacement, at 120,000 head, were down 4 percent from the previous year; and all other heifers were up 4 percent at 570,000 head.

Steers weighing 500 pounds and over were up 2 percent from last year at 1.28 million head. Bulls weighing 500 pounds and over were unchanged at 60,000 head. Calves under 500 pounds on January 1, 2022, totaled 510,000 head, up 6 percent from last year.

The 2021 calf crop was estimated at 1.12 million head, up 9 percent from the 2020 calf crop. Cattle and calves on feed for slaughter in all feedlots on January 1, 2022, totaled 1.17 million head, unchanged from one year ago.

All cattle and calves in the United States as of January 1, 2022 totaled 91.9 million head, 2 percent below the 93.8 million

head on January 1, 2021.

All cows and heifers that have calved, at 39.5 million head, were 2 percent below the 40.3 million head on January 1, 2021.

Beef cows, at 30.1 million head, were down 2 percent from a year ago. Milk cows, at 9.38 million head, were down 1 percent

from the previous year.

All heifers 500 pounds and over as of January 1, 2022 totaled 19.8 million head, 2 percent below the 20.2 million head on

January 1, 2021. Beef replacement heifers, at 5.61 million head, were down 3 percent from a year ago. Milk replacement

heifers, at 4.45 million head, were down 3 percent from the previous year. Other heifers, at 9.71 million head, were 1 percent

below a year earlier.

Steers weighing 500 pounds and over as of January 1, 2022 totaled 16.6 million head, down 1 percent from January 1, 2021.

Bulls weighing 500 pounds and over as of January 1, 2022 totaled 2.11 million head, down 5 percent from January 1, 2021.

Calves under 500 pounds as of January 1, 2022 totaled 13.9 million head, down 3 percent from January 1, 2021.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 14.7 million head on

January 1, 2022. The inventory is up slightly from the January 1, 2021 total of 14.7 million head. Cattle on feed in feedlots

with capacity of 1,000 or more head accounted for 81.9 percent of the total cattle on feed on January 1, 2022, up slightly

from the previous year. The combined total of calves under 500 pounds and other heifers and steers over 500 pounds (outside

of feedlots) at 25.5 million head, was 3 percent below January 1, 2021.

Calf Crop Down 1 Percent

The 2021 calf crop in the United States was estimated at 35.1 million head, down 1 percent from the previous year’s calf

crop. Calves born during the first half of 2021 were estimated at 25.6 million head, down 1 percent from the first half of

2020. Calves born during the second half of 2021 were estimated at 9.46 million head, 27 percent of the total 2021 calf

crop.

All inventory and calf crop estimates for July 1, 2020, January 1, 2021, and July 1, 2021 were reviewed using calf crop,

official slaughter, import and export data, and the relationship of new survey information to the prior surveys. Based on the

findings of this review, July 1, 2020 all cattle and calves increased by 0.1 percent. January 1, 2021 all cattle and calves

increased by 0.2 percent and 2020 calf crop increased by 1.0 percent. July 1, 2021 all cattle and calves decreased by

0.1 percent and 2021 calf crop decreased slightly.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 600,000 head on

January 1, 2022, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle on Feed report. This was down 2 percent

from December and down 2 percent from January 1, 2021. Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head had 570,000 head on

feed, up 6 percent from last month and up 2 percent from last year. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in all Iowa feedlots

totaled 1,170,000 head, up 2 percent from last month but unchanged from last year.

Placements of cattle and calves in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during December 2021 totaled 87,000 head,

down 7 percent from November and down 6 percent from December 2020. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head placed

62,000 head, down 17 percent from November and down 10 percent from December 2020. Placements for all feedlots in Iowa totaled

149,000 head, down 12 percent from November and down 8 percent from December 2020.

Marketings of fed cattle from Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during December 2021 totaled 94,000 head, up

2 percent from November and up 3 percent from December 2020. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head marketed 30,000 head,

down 43 percent from November and down 33 percent from December 2020. Marketings for all feedlots in Iowa were 124,000 head,

down 14 percent from November and down 9 percent from December 2020. Other disappearance from all feedlots in Iowa totaled

5,000 head.

Note: This report is a combination of estimates from the USDA Cattle on Feed survey for Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or

more head and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship-funded Cattle on Feed survey for Iowa feedlots with a capacity

of less than 1,000 head.

Goats

All goats and kids inventory in the United States on January 1, 2022 totaled 2.55 million head, down 1% from 2021. Breeding goat inventory totaled 2.09 million head, down 1% from 2021. Does one year old and older, at 1.55 million head, were 1% below last year’s number. Market goats and kids totaled 457,000 head, down 2% from a year ago.

Kid crop for 2021 totaled 1.60 million head for all goats, down 3% from 2020.

Meat and all other goats totaled 2.03 million head on January 1, 2022, down 1% from 2021. Milk goat inventory was 410,000 head, down 2 percent from January 1, 2021, while Angora goats were down 9 percent, totaling 110,000 head.

Mohair production in the United States during 2021 was 546,000 pounds. Goats and kids clipped totaled 105,500 head. Average weight per clip was 5.2 pounds. Mohair price was $5.58 per pound with a value of 3.05 million dollars.

Corn

The average price received by farmers for corn during December 2021 in Iowa was $5.54 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was 31 cents above the November price and $1.49 above December 2020.

The December 2021 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $12.50 per bushel, was 30 cents above the November price and $1.60 above the December 2020 price.

The December average oat price per bushel, at $5.75, was $1.53 above November and $2.33 above December 2020. All hay prices in Iowa averaged $162.00 per ton in December. This was $23.00 below the November price but $49.00 above the December 2020 price. The December 2021 alfalfa hay price, at $172.00, was $23.00 below the previous month but $50.00 above December 2020. The average price received for other hay during December was $148.00 per ton. This was $9.00 above the November price and $55.00 above December 2020.

The average price for milk was $21.50 per cwt, 80 cents above the November price and $3.20 above December 2020. Prices received for milk cows for dairy herd replacement averaged $1,380 per head as of January 1, 2022.