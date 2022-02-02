Ernst Talks About Area Small Biz to Washington

Today, at a Senate Small Business Committee hearing, Senator Ernst discussed the concerns she heard from Iowa small businesses over the last week while she was out on her 99 County Tour, particularly in regards to rising inflation and the supply chain crisis, and pressed the Biden administration to take action.

While out on my #99CountyTour, I heard directly from Iowa #smallbiz who are being crushed by #Bidenflation and supply chain disruptions.

As a member of @SmallBizCmteGOP, I’m working on solutions to help address these crises & hold the Biden administration accountable. pic.twitter.com/cPro6j6Tkp

— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) February 1, 2022