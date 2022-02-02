MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Ernst Talks About Area Small Biz to Washington

Today, at a Senate Small Business Committee hearing, Senator Ernst discussed the concerns she heard from Iowa small businesses over the last week while she was out on her 99 County Tour, particularly in regards to rising inflation and the supply chain crisis, and pressed the Biden administration to take action.

 

