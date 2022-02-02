21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 20

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at GHV.

Last week, Chloe Frank scored 66 points in three games, helping the Cards to a 2-1 overall record.

In a loss to Bishop Garrigan, she scored 17 points, three assists, two steals, shot 50% from three-point range, and 2/2 from the free-throw line.

In a win at Lake Mills, Frank scored 28 points, including her 1000th, had five rebounds, four assists, one steal, was again 50% from deep, and was 5/5 from the charity stripe.

In a win against Newman Catholic, she scored 21 points, broke the school record for points in a career, had two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and was again perfect from the free-throw line going 2/2.