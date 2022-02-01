Russell A. Wendel, 69, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Russell Wendel will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Rosary will begin at 4:15 PM with scriptural wake beginning at 7:00 PM.

