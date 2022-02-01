North Iowa Schools Seeing Success in the Classroom and Beyond

The North Iowa Community School District is over halfway through the school year and has seen great success in a number of areas according to Superintendent Joe Erickson.

The students have participated in a mini-NBA camp according to Erickson.

Athletics aren’t the only successful programs that are taking place a within the school district. The Speech and Debate programs have seen some great success this year as well.

Educators agree that good programs outside of the daily education process strengthen and re-enforce the curricular programs offered during the day and allows the students to be more involved in the school and educational process.