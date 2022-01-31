Record Pork Exports to Mexico in 2021 Aiding Local Producers

The final numbers are still being tallied, but pork exports to Mexico will set a new record in 2021, surpassing the previous highs reached in 2017. Area producers are eyeing these numbers with a lot of anticipation. U. S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) John Harris spoke with Gerardo Rodriguez who detailed the factors that are driving this record performance.

Through November, according to the USDA data compiled by USMEF, exports to Mexico totaled nearly 795,000 mt, up 29% from a year ago and gaining fast on the previous annual volume record of 802,000 mt. Export value through November surged 51% to $1.54 billion already exceeding the 2017 record.