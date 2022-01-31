Mason City Selected as an Overnight Stop for RAGBRAI

Mason City has been chosen to serve as an overnight host community for RAGBRAI 2022. The announcement was made Friday, January 28th at the Annual RAGBRAI Announcement Party held in Des Moines. The event takes place the last full week of July which has Mason City hosting the riders overnight on Wednesday, July 27th.

RAGBRAI, The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, is an annual bicycle ride across the state of Iowa. This will be its 49th year of RAGBRAI, the oldest, largest and longest bicycle touring event in the world.

“This is very exciting for Mason City and we’re thrilled to welcome over 15,000 guests from all over the country and world to our community,” stated Mayor Bill Schickel. “We are honored to host this grand event and showcase all of the great progress occurring right here in Mason City.”

“This will be a big day for local businesses that will cater to the riders and those who come to our community to take part in the festivities,” said Lindsey James, Executive Director of Visit Mason City. “An estimated $3 million in economic impact was generated by RAGBRAI riders, guests, and visitors during their last overnight stop here in 2014.”

A very successful overnight stop for RAGBRAI was held in Mason City in July 2014 and plans are being made already for another memorable event.

If you would like to volunteer your time and talents for this special event, contact the Visit Mason City office at 641-422-1663 / vmc@VisitMasonCityIowa.com.