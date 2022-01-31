GHV has a new all-time leading scorer, and her name’s Chloe Frank

A day after becoming a 1,000 point scorer, GHV’s Chloe Frank is now the schools’ scoring queen, passing Kris Neuberger.

Neuberger stared for Garner-Hayfield in the 90s’ graduating in 1997. Neuberger helped guide the Cardinals to an 18-2 overall record, a conference championship and a no. 11 state ranking for first-year (girls) head coach Jim Haag her senior year. She scored 1040 career points, was twice selected as a first-team all-conference player, and an all-stater and all-state honorable mention. And since that time, she has been GHV’s all-time career leader in points scored; until now.

That’s Frank.

On Saturday, in GHV’s route of Newman Catholic, Frank overtook Neuberger as she poured in 21 points to reach 1043 for her career. The William and Jewell women’s basketball commit has had a career week scoring 28 points on Friday in Lake Mills to reach 1000 for her career and giving her 49 in the last two.

Jayden Frank, a freshman on the Iowa Central women’s basketball team, and Chloe’s sister surprised the sharp-shooter by attending her 1000th point game in Lake Mills Friday night. The two played three years together while their dad, Matt, coached the team.

GHV’s season won’t end in a conference championship or a top-11 ranking, but Frank and her teammates have succeeded. They beat Forest City in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 13-14, 14-15, and have put themselves in the driver seat for a top-5 finish in one of the top small conferences in the state. They’ve locked up back-to-back winning seasons, and with the postseason looming, they have a chance to continue writing this chapter. The Cardinals are playing good basketball right now. They’ve won four of their last five games and scored 135 points on Friday and Saturday alone. With games this week against 3A ranked Clear Lake and North Union, among the frontrunners for a runner-up conference finish, the Cardinals could even add more to their story before postseason play.

A reason for GHV’s rise under fourth-year coach Matt Frank is the addition of former Cardinal star Hannah (Lau) Reding to the coaching staff. Reding, the schools’ career leader in rebounds, also reached 1000 career points, and Frank passed her on Friday night.

Frank is averaging 14 points per game on the season, scoring 273, and is shooting 40 percent from the floor. She collected 86 rebounds and has a team-high 62 assists and 57 steals. The Cardinals are guaranteed four more games, and if Frank stays on pace, she will have a chance to become the first Cardinal to reach 1100 career points.

She joins Forest City’s Shae Dillavou and West Hancock’s Kennedy Kelly as local girls players to reach the 1000 career points milestone this season.