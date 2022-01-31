7 Iowa State wrestling upsets #3 Oklahoma State

Ryan Workman

STILLWATER, Okla. – The seventh-ranked Iowa State Cyclones won six matches Sunday afternoon, as the Cyclones knocked off No. 3 Oklahoma State 20-12 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Iowa State’s victory snapped a 14-match skid to the Cowboys for the Cyclones. With Northern Iowa’s win over Oklahoma State on Saturday night, the Cyclones handed the Cowboys their first set of back-to-back losses since December 2013 and their first back-to-back home losses since February 2009.

The Cyclones extended their winning streak to nine matches, the second longest in the country. Iowa State (11-1, 4-0 Big 12) return to action Friday, Feb. 4, hosting West Virginia at Hilton Coliseum. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

No. 19 Kysen Terukina started things off with a bang for the Cyclones at 125 pounds, as he defeated No. 6 Trevor Mastrogiovanni 2-1. Terukina escaped early in the third period and used a point for riding time for the victory. At 141 pounds, No. 11 Ian Parker put the Cyclones back in front with a 4-0 victory over No. 21 Carter Young. Parker recorded a takedown in the final seconds of the first period and escaped in the second.

Top-ranked David Carr picked up a 12-3 major decision at 157 against No. 13 Wyatt Sheets. Carr had a pair of takedowns in the first and third periods, including the final one with :01 left to secure a major decision.

With Iowa State trailing 12-10, No. 8 Marcus Coleman defeated No. 9 Dakota Geer 8-3. Coleman had a takedown in each of the three periods for the win at 184 pounds to put Iowa State in front for good. At 197 pounds, No. 14

Yoger Bastida recorded an 18-6 major decision against Gavin Stika. Bastida had eight takedowns in the match, as he extended the Iowa State lead to 17-12.

In the final match of the night, No. 21 Sam Schuyler beat No. 29 Luke Surber 4-2. With the match tied, Schuyler recorded a reversal with :08 left to secure the victory.