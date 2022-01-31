13 Counties in 4 Days: Ernst Meets With Small Businesses, Farmers, Students Across Eastern Iowa on Her 99 County Tour

OSKALOOSA, Iowa—Notching county #16 of the year for her 99 County Tour for 2022, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) on Thursday capped off a week on the road in Eastern Iowa meeting with small businesses, farmers, and students to hear about the issues most important to them.

Ernst brought the jam-packed week to a close by joining a roundtable with business leaders in Mahaska County where they discussed the higher costs and price tags Iowans are facing, supply chain issues, and challenges with the workforce – a common set of topics she heard about from folks on nearly each of her 13 county stops this past week.

Ernst meets with folks from the Mahaska County Chamber and Development Group on Thursday in Oskaloosa as part of her 99 County Tour.

Here’s a look back on some of Ernst’s 13 county stops over the past week:

Higher Costs and Delays for a Small Business in Jones County

At Oak Street Manufacturing, Ernst heard firsthand how the broken supply chain is impacting their furniture business. The Jones County small business told the senator that their costs are up and products are delayed.

Ernst meets with Oak Street Manufacturing in Jones County as part of her 99 County Tour.

Q&A with Farmers in Muscatine

Ernst took questions from local farmers in Southeast Iowa during the Muscatine County Farm Bureau’s monthly meeting. The group discussed the importance of holding China accountable to their trade commitments, the senator’s push for the Biden administration to recognize the significance of clean biofuel, her effort to return fairness to the cattle marketplace, and her bill pushing back on radical out-of-state policies like California’s Proposition 12 that hurt Iowa’s agriculture.

Ernst takes questions from farmers in Muscatine County as part of her 99 County Tour.

Iowa’s Next Generation of Leaders

In Wapello County, Ernst met with students and teachers who are part of the iJAG program at Ottumwa High School. They talked about the program’s benefits and how it’s preparing Iowa’s next generation of leaders.

Ernst visited with students at Ottumwa High School in Wapello County.

Every year, Senator Ernst completes her 99 County Tour, meeting with Iowans in every county in the state. To follow along on Senator Ernst’s 99 County Tour for 2022, click here.