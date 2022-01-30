Wright County Board to Discuss Land Purchase

The Wright County Board will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am. It will begin with a discussion on the current state of the pandemic in the county. About 21% of the COVID tests taken in the past week or 98 positive tests were found.

The board will discuss the purchase of land south of the Prestage Foods plant. The hope is to draw business and industry in the vicinity of the plant and the purchase of the land will help in that endeavor.

At 9:30 am, the board will hold a discussion meeting on a proposal to into a General Fund Loan Agreement. The board will have to approve Resolution 2022-13 in order to go forward with the loan agreement.

Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons would like the board to consider and approve Resolution 2022-12 which awards the construction contract for Bridge #8. He will also update the board on the current state of secondary roads in the county.