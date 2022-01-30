Crime & PoliceNews

Scheff Sentenced on Forgery Charges

Eric Scheff of Mason City was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 10, 2021. Scheff was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

The fine was suspended and Scheff was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Scheff was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Scheff was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.

