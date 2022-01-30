Osage wins fourth straight TIC title, McDonough and Buss become four-timers

The Osage Green Devils won four of the eight titles they had wrestlers in to wrap up the conference team title over Nashua-Plainfield, who came into the finals round needing a sweep, and Osage to fall in favorited matchups.

That’s Osage coach Brent Jennings.

Nashua-Plainfield came within a match of beating Osage for the conference dual title when the teams wrestled earlier this season, and it came down to the Huskies and Green Devils for the traditional title as well. Osage put a cherry on top when sophomore Tucker Stangel surprised North Butler Clarksville’s Tanner Arjes, pinning him in just 1:48 of the first period.

Central Springs kept the TIC West schools off the podium by picking up third place in the team race but were 68.5 points back of second-place and 93.5 out of first.

West Hancock won two of the three conference titles they competed in, giving them enough points for fourth place, while North Butler-Clarksville rounded out the top-5 missing out on the Eagles by 3.5 points.

Central Springs’ Clayton McDonough made history by becoming the conference’s first-ever four-time champion; while he was there first, it was only about 20 mins later he had company. Two-time heavyweight state champion, Chet Buss, picked up his fourth title and conference wrestler of the year in the night’s final bout.

That’s McDonough.

One bout of the night featured only TIC West schools. At 160 pounds, Kane Zuehl of West Hancock pinned his Hancock County rival Micheal Ohotto of GHV in the second period.

Conference newcomers Anders Kittleson and Chase Thomas both picked up titles for Osage. Thomas finished third in Class 2A last year at 138 for Crestwood. Kittelson was the Class 2A runner-up at 113 pounds also for the Cadets. A year ago, he lost to Webster City’s Camron Phetxoumphone in the finals.

The results from all 14 finals matches, team scores, and team results from Forest City, West Hancock, GHV, Belmond-Klemme, and Lake Mills are all below.

106

Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 44-1, Fr. over Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) 37-6, Fr. (MD 10-2)

113

Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) 36-6, Fr. over Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) 33-13, Fr. (Dec 9-3)

120

Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 46-0, Jr. over Liam Stockberger (Newman Catholic) 33-6, So. (Fall 1:38)

126

Tucker Stangel (Osage) 44-2, So. over Tanner Arjes (North Butler) 37-4, So. (Fall 1:48)

132

Anders Kittelson (Osage) 22-0, So. over Kellen Moore (Forest City) 28-2, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

138

Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 45-0, Sr. over Kellen Smith (West Hancock) 41-4, So. (Dec 5-2)

145

Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 45-0, Sr. over Max Gast (Osage) 34-8, So. (MD 9-0)

152

Chase Thomas (Osage) 35-5, Jr. over McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 44-6, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

160

Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 41-5, Sr. over Micheal Ohotto (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 15-6, So. (Fall 3:52)

170

Nicholas Fox (Osage) 42-2, Jr. over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 39-1, Sr. (Dec 11-5)

182

Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 42-9, So. over Logan Ott (North Butler) 26-13, Sr. (Fall 2:35)

195

Kolben Miller (North Butler) 40-3, Sr. over Cole Jeffries (Osage) 32-11, Jr. (Fall 0:40)

220

Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 44-0, Sr. over Barrett Muller (Osage) 39-6, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

285

Chet Buss (North Butler) 39-0, Sr. over Mac Muller (Osage) 27-5, So. (MD 8-0)

Team scores

West Hancock

120 Jacob Larson (27-21) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.

126 Luis Sandoval (22-24) DNP

132 Matt Larson (32-16) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

138 Kellen Smith (41-4) placed 2nd and scored 19.5 team points.

145 Westin Schmid (8-13) DNP

152 Isaac Madson (5-19) DNP

160 Kane Zuehl (41-5) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.

182 Irvin Gomez (22-13) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

220 Mathew Francis (44-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.