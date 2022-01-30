Osage wins fourth straight TIC title, McDonough and Buss become four-timers
The Osage Green Devils won four of the eight titles they had wrestlers in to wrap up the conference team title over Nashua-Plainfield, who came into the finals round needing a sweep, and Osage to fall in favorited matchups.
That’s Osage coach Brent Jennings.
Nashua-Plainfield came within a match of beating Osage for the conference dual title when the teams wrestled earlier this season, and it came down to the Huskies and Green Devils for the traditional title as well. Osage put a cherry on top when sophomore Tucker Stangel surprised North Butler Clarksville’s Tanner Arjes, pinning him in just 1:48 of the first period.
Central Springs kept the TIC West schools off the podium by picking up third place in the team race but were 68.5 points back of second-place and 93.5 out of first.
West Hancock won two of the three conference titles they competed in, giving them enough points for fourth place, while North Butler-Clarksville rounded out the top-5 missing out on the Eagles by 3.5 points.
Central Springs’ Clayton McDonough made history by becoming the conference’s first-ever four-time champion; while he was there first, it was only about 20 mins later he had company. Two-time heavyweight state champion, Chet Buss, picked up his fourth title and conference wrestler of the year in the night’s final bout.
That’s McDonough.
One bout of the night featured only TIC West schools. At 160 pounds, Kane Zuehl of West Hancock pinned his Hancock County rival Micheal Ohotto of GHV in the second period.
Conference newcomers Anders Kittleson and Chase Thomas both picked up titles for Osage. Thomas finished third in Class 2A last year at 138 for Crestwood. Kittelson was the Class 2A runner-up at 113 pounds also for the Cadets. A year ago, he lost to Webster City’s Camron Phetxoumphone in the finals.
The results from all 14 finals matches, team scores, and team results from Forest City, West Hancock, GHV, Belmond-Klemme, and Lake Mills are all below.
FINALS MATCHES
106
- Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 44-1, Fr. over Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) 37-6, Fr. (MD 10-2)
113
- Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) 36-6, Fr. over Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) 33-13, Fr. (Dec 9-3)
120
- Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 46-0, Jr. over Liam Stockberger (Newman Catholic) 33-6, So. (Fall 1:38)
126
- Tucker Stangel (Osage) 44-2, So. over Tanner Arjes (North Butler) 37-4, So. (Fall 1:48)
132
- Anders Kittelson (Osage) 22-0, So. over Kellen Moore (Forest City) 28-2, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
138
- Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 45-0, Sr. over Kellen Smith (West Hancock) 41-4, So. (Dec 5-2)
145
- Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 45-0, Sr. over Max Gast (Osage) 34-8, So. (MD 9-0)
152
- Chase Thomas (Osage) 35-5, Jr. over McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 44-6, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
160
- Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 41-5, Sr. over Micheal Ohotto (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 15-6, So. (Fall 3:52)
170
- Nicholas Fox (Osage) 42-2, Jr. over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 39-1, Sr. (Dec 11-5)
182
- Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 42-9, So. over Logan Ott (North Butler) 26-13, Sr. (Fall 2:35)
195
- Kolben Miller (North Butler) 40-3, Sr. over Cole Jeffries (Osage) 32-11, Jr. (Fall 0:40)
220
- Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 44-0, Sr. over Barrett Muller (Osage) 39-6, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
285
- Chet Buss (North Butler) 39-0, Sr. over Mac Muller (Osage) 27-5, So. (MD 8-0)
Team scores
|1
|Osage, IA
|Osage, IA (GET)
|OS
|14
|254.5
|2
|Nashua-Plainfield, IA
|Nashua-Plainfield, IA (GET)
|NP
|14
|229.0
|3
|Central Springs, IA
|Central Springs, IA (GET)
|CS
|13
|161.0
|4
|West Hancock, IA
|West Hancock, Britt, IA (GET)
|WH
|10
|136.5
|5
|North Butler, IA
|North Butler-Clarksville, IA (GET)
|NBC
|9
|133.0
|6
|Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA
|Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA (GET)
|GHV
|12
|128.5
|7
|Lake Mills, IA
|Lake Mills, IA (GET)
|LM
|12
|126.0
|8
|Forest City, IA
|Forest City, IA (GET)
|FC
|12
|96.5
|9
|Newman Catholic, IA
|Newman Catholic, IA (GET)
|NC
|11
|92.5
|10
|Northwood-Kensett, IA
|Northwood-Kensett, IA (GET)
|NK
|10
|82.0
|11
|North Union, IA
|North Union, IA (GET)
|NU
|12
|77.5
|12
|Saint Ansgar, IA
|Saint Ansgar, IA (GET)
|SA
|12
|75.0
|13
|Eagle Grove, IA
|Eagle Grove, IA (GET)
|EG
|9
|71.0
|14
|Belmond-Klemme, IA
|Belmond-Klemme, IA (GET)
|BK
|8
|60.0
|15
|Rockford, IA
|Rockford, IA (GET)
|RO
|6
|31.0
|16
|West Fork, Sheffield, IA
|West Fork, Sheffield, IA (GET)
|WF
|3
|7.0
West Hancock
120
Jacob Larson (27-21) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
126
Luis Sandoval (22-24) DNP
132
Matt Larson (32-16) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
138
Kellen Smith (41-4) placed 2nd and scored 19.5 team points.
145
Westin Schmid (8-13) DNP
152
Isaac Madson (5-19) DNP
160
Kane Zuehl (41-5) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.
182
Irvin Gomez (22-13) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
220
Mathew Francis (44-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
285
David Smith (35-10) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
Forest City
106
David Schaumberg (10-21) DNP
113
Noah Larson (17-23) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
126
Shad Wooge (19-20) DNP
132
Kellen Moore (28-2) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
138
Gavin Grunhovd (11-12) placed 8th and scored 6.0 team points.
145
Hayden Hoffmeyer (34-8) placed 3rd and scored 19.5 team points.
152
Ethan Sesker (24-22) DNP
160
James Hagen (2-5) DNP
170
Brock Good (6-5) DNP
182
Trevor Siddell (18-17) placed 5th and scored 12.0 team points.
195
Peyton Klein (3-16) DNP
220
Colby Krutsinger (16-10) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Lake Mills
106
Lucas Oldenkamp (37-6) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
113
Hayden Helgeson (36-6) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
120
Geraldo Vazquez (16-21) placed 7th and scored 7.0 team points
126
Carter Christianson (7-20) DNP
132
Justin Rygh (6-19) DNP
138
Garrett Ham (19-25) DNP
145
Hayden Brua (24-21) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
152
Alex Beaty (35-10) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
160
Beau Kaufman (23-23) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
170
Brett Peterson (38-8) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
182
Austin Stene (11-21) DNP
195
Wyatt Hanna (33-13) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
GHV
113
Zach Feld (21-11) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
120
Jace Hendrickson (15-14) placed 8th and scored 5.0 team points.
126
James Cash (19-15) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
132
Brad Dodd (3-20) DNP
138
Lucas Kral (23-6) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
152
Parker Moritz (28-7) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
160
Micheal Ohotto (15-6) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
170
Jacob Hasler (13-19) placed 8th and scored 6.0 team points.
182
Landen Hejlik (11-7) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points.
195
Sam Dodd (14-11) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
220
Jacob Hansen (9-13) placed 7th and scored 9.0 team points.
285
Kenneth Hook (5-12) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
Belmond-Klemme
120
Abram Wessels (17-10) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.
132
Aiden Hobschiedt (4-25) DNP
145
Bryson Warren (17-10) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points.
160
Aiden Friedow (3-26) DNP
170
Hayden Pals (12-10) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points
182
Talon Carpentor (1-5) DNP
195
Ashtin Willms (19-9) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points.
285
Dustin Erwin-Miller (7-6) placed 5th and scored 14.0 team points.