Osage wins fourth straight TIC title, McDonough and Buss become four-timers

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal58 mins agoLast Updated: January 30, 2022
The Green Devils get their conf. championship trophy

The Osage Green Devils won four of the eight titles they had wrestlers in to wrap up the conference team title over Nashua-Plainfield, who came into the finals round needing a sweep, and Osage to fall in favorited matchups.

That’s Osage coach Brent Jennings.

Nashua-Plainfield came within a match of beating Osage for the conference dual title when the teams wrestled earlier this season, and it came down to the Huskies and Green Devils for the traditional title as well. Osage put a cherry on top when sophomore Tucker Stangel surprised North Butler Clarksville’s Tanner Arjes, pinning him in just 1:48 of the first period.

Central Springs kept the TIC West schools off the podium by picking up third place in the team race but were 68.5 points back of second-place and 93.5 out of first.

West Hancock won two of the three conference titles they competed in, giving them enough points for fourth place, while North Butler-Clarksville rounded out the top-5 missing out on the Eagles by 3.5 points.

Clayton McDonough

 

 

Central Springs’ Clayton McDonough made history by becoming the conference’s first-ever four-time champion; while he was there first, it was only about 20 mins later he had company. Two-time heavyweight state champion, Chet Buss, picked up his fourth title and conference wrestler of the year in the night’s final bout.

That’s McDonough.

 

Chet Buss

 

One bout of the night featured only TIC West schools. At 160 pounds, Kane Zuehl of West Hancock pinned his Hancock County rival Micheal Ohotto of GHV in the second period.

 

Conference newcomers Anders Kittleson and Chase Thomas both picked up titles for Osage. Thomas finished third in Class 2A last year at 138 for Crestwood. Kittelson was the Class 2A runner-up at 113 pounds also for the Cadets. A year ago, he lost to Webster City’s Camron Phetxoumphone in the finals.

 

 

 

The results from all 14 finals matches, team scores, and team results from Forest City, West Hancock, GHV, Belmond-Klemme, and Lake Mills are all below.

FINALS MATCHES – All were heard live on KIOW and can be watched on demand here 

106

  • Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 44-1, Fr. over Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) 37-6, Fr. (MD 10-2)

113

  • Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) 36-6, Fr. over Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) 33-13, Fr. (Dec 9-3)

120

  • Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 46-0, Jr. over Liam Stockberger (Newman Catholic) 33-6, So. (Fall 1:38)

126

  • Tucker Stangel (Osage) 44-2, So. over Tanner Arjes (North Butler) 37-4, So. (Fall 1:48)

132

  • Anders Kittelson (Osage) 22-0, So. over Kellen Moore (Forest City) 28-2, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

138

  • Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 45-0, Sr. over Kellen Smith (West Hancock) 41-4, So. (Dec 5-2)

145

  • Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 45-0, Sr. over Max Gast (Osage) 34-8, So. (MD 9-0)

152

  • Chase Thomas (Osage) 35-5, Jr. over McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 44-6, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

160

  • Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 41-5, Sr. over Micheal Ohotto (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 15-6, So. (Fall 3:52)

170

  • Nicholas Fox (Osage) 42-2, Jr. over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 39-1, Sr. (Dec 11-5)

182

  • Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 42-9, So. over Logan Ott (North Butler) 26-13, Sr. (Fall 2:35)

195

  • Kolben Miller (North Butler) 40-3, Sr. over Cole Jeffries (Osage) 32-11, Jr. (Fall 0:40)

220

  • Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 44-0, Sr. over Barrett Muller (Osage) 39-6, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

285

  • Chet Buss (North Butler) 39-0, Sr. over Mac Muller (Osage) 27-5, So. (MD 8-0)

Team scores

1 Osage, IA Osage, IA (GET) OS 14 254.5
2 Nashua-Plainfield, IA Nashua-Plainfield, IA (GET) NP 14 229.0
3 Central Springs, IA Central Springs, IA (GET) CS 13 161.0
4 West Hancock, IA West Hancock, Britt, IA (GET) WH 10 136.5
5 North Butler, IA North Butler-Clarksville, IA (GET) NBC 9 133.0
6 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA (GET) GHV 12 128.5
7 Lake Mills, IA Lake Mills, IA (GET) LM 12 126.0
8 Forest City, IA Forest City, IA (GET) FC 12 96.5
9 Newman Catholic, IA Newman Catholic, IA (GET) NC 11 92.5
10 Northwood-Kensett, IA Northwood-Kensett, IA (GET) NK 10 82.0
11 North Union, IA North Union, IA (GET) NU 12 77.5
12 Saint Ansgar, IA Saint Ansgar, IA (GET) SA 12 75.0
13 Eagle Grove, IA Eagle Grove, IA (GET) EG 9 71.0
14 Belmond-Klemme, IA Belmond-Klemme, IA (GET) BK 8 60.0
15 Rockford, IA Rockford, IA (GET) RO 6 31.0
16 West Fork, Sheffield, IA West Fork, Sheffield, IA (GET) WF 3 7.0

West Hancock

120

Jacob Larson (27-21) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.

126

Luis Sandoval (22-24) DNP

132

Matt Larson (32-16) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

138

Kellen Smith (41-4) placed 2nd and scored 19.5 team points.

145

Westin Schmid (8-13) DNP

152

Isaac Madson (5-19) DNP

160

Kane Zuehl (41-5) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.

182

Irvin Gomez (22-13) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

220

Mathew Francis (44-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Matthew Francis

285

David Smith (35-10) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

Forest City

106

David Schaumberg (10-21) DNP

113

Noah Larson (17-23) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

126

Shad Wooge (19-20) DNP

132

Kellen Moore (28-2) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

138

Gavin Grunhovd (11-12) placed 8th and scored 6.0 team points.

145

Hayden Hoffmeyer (34-8) placed 3rd and scored 19.5 team points.

152

Ethan Sesker (24-22) DNP

160

James Hagen (2-5) DNP

170

Brock Good (6-5) DNP

182

Trevor Siddell (18-17) placed 5th and scored 12.0 team points.

195

Peyton Klein (3-16) DNP

220

Colby Krutsinger (16-10) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.

Lake Mills

106

Lucas Oldenkamp (37-6) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

113

Hayden Helgeson (36-6) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

120

Geraldo Vazquez (16-21) placed 7th and scored 7.0 team points

126

Carter Christianson (7-20) DNP

132

Justin Rygh (6-19) DNP

138

Garrett Ham (19-25) DNP

145

Hayden Brua (24-21) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

152

Alex Beaty (35-10) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.

160

Beau Kaufman (23-23) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

170

Brett Peterson (38-8) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

182

Austin Stene (11-21) DNP

195

Wyatt Hanna (33-13) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

GHV

113

Zach Feld (21-11) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

120

Jace Hendrickson (15-14) placed 8th and scored 5.0 team points.

126

James Cash (19-15) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.

132

Brad Dodd (3-20) DNP

138

Lucas Kral (23-6) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

152

Parker Moritz (28-7) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

160

Micheal Ohotto (15-6) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.

170

Jacob Hasler (13-19) placed 8th and scored 6.0 team points.

182

Landen Hejlik (11-7) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points.

195

Sam Dodd (14-11) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

220

Jacob Hansen (9-13) placed 7th and scored 9.0 team points.

285

Kenneth Hook (5-12) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.

Belmond-Klemme

120

Abram Wessels (17-10) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.

132

Aiden Hobschiedt (4-25) DNP

145

Bryson Warren (17-10) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points.

160

Aiden Friedow (3-26) DNP

170

Hayden Pals (12-10) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points

182

Talon Carpentor (1-5) DNP

195

Ashtin Willms (19-9) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points.

285

Dustin Erwin-Miller (7-6) placed 5th and scored 14.0 team points.

 

