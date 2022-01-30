Lois “Gayle” Lamb, 82, of Clear Lake, IA, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Oakwood Manor Care Center, in Claer Lake, IA, surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Public Funeral service will be held at the Clear Lake Christion Church Highway 18 West Clear Lake at 2 PM, Tuesday, February 1. 2022.

Public visitation will be from 1-2 PM Tuesday at the church. A funeral service will also take place Wednesday in Red Oak, IA, at 130 PM at a location yet to be determined.

There will be a visitation as well in Red Oak one hour prior to the services as well.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak, IA

Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements

641-444-4474

www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com