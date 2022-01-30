Janice O. Peterson, 69, of Clear Lake passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Pastor Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be in the spring at Forest Home Cemetery in Leland.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Alcoholics Anonymous in memory of Janice.

