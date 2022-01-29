Maxine M. Zeigler, 97, of Corwith passed away peacefully Friday, January 28, 2022 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Corwith with Pastor Denise Lindemann officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022 at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

