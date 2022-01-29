Crime & PoliceNews

Delong Sentenced on Possession Charges

AJ Taylor2 days agoLast Updated: January 27, 2022

Timothy Delong of Buffalo Center pled guilty to Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 19, 2021.

For Count 2, Delong was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

For Count 3, Delong was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Delong was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Delong’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

