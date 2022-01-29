Darla F. Kelley, 65, of Belmond, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services for Darla Kelley will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

