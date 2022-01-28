Lake Mills, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Clear Lake close dual season with Triangular

Clear Lake hosted a dual triangular last night with Lake Mills and Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

The ranked – HD-CAL – Bulldogs come away with two victories on the night, and Lake Mills beat Clear Lake to salvage one more win before the conference meet.

HD-CAL 60 Clear Lake 18

HD-CAL 55 Lake Mills 18

Lake Mills 48 Clear lake 26

“It was one of our worst performances of the season,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg talking about the team’s loss to HD-CAL. “We could have made this a much closer dual if we had wrestled better.”

Lake Mills was able to come back and beat Clear Lake to close the night, “Overall, we wrestled much better against Clear Lake,” Brandenburg said.

With 16 of the 20 wrestlers’ first- or second-year students, Lake Mills could still win 20 duals with such a young team. “It was great to reach 20 dual wins in a season where 16 of our 20 wrestlers are freshmen or sophomores.” The Bulldogs end the dual season 20-11 and will get ready for the conference traditional tournament tomorrow in St. Ansgar.

These were the last two regular-season duals for Lake Mills, who finished with a 20-11 record. All 11 losses came to ranked teams.