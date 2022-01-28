Kirkely “Kirk” Henely, age 80 of Lake Mills, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

A funeral will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave., rural Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Burial will take place in the Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235 of Lake Mills.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 2, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Kirk E. Henely was born February 4, 1941, the son of Dr. Edmund and Lena Henely, Mason City, Iowa. Following graduation from Osage Community High School in 1959, he served four years in the United States Marine Corps. After his military service, he made his home in southern Maryland with wife Elizabeth Combs. To this union, three sons were born, Ronald, Dennis, and Tracey. In 1970, Kirk moved back to Iowa and was united in marriage to Linda Prescott on July 22, 1978, at Winnebago Lutheran Church, Lake Mills. Their first home was on an acreage near Clear Lake, where they raised horses and sheep. In 1985, they moved to Northwood, where Kirk operated the Northwood City Bakery until 1989 when they made their home on an acreage south of Lake Mills. They were blessed with two children, Blake and Casey. Kirk worked for Randall Transit Mix, then Folkstone until 2015 when he retired.

Kirk enjoyed spending time with his five children, eighteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them participate in sporting events and was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren’s awards and military service. Kirk was known to many as Cowboy, as he was rarely found without his cowboy hat and boots with a pair of pliers and knife on his belt. He spent much of his free time camping and horseback riding with family and friends. It wasn’t uncommon for him to get lost in the campground trying to scrounge up a cup of coffee from a fellow camper and then striking up conversation for hours with complete strangers around a campfire. Kirk always enjoyed good conversation with others and was known for his storytelling, which will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Henely of Lake Mills, IA; four sons, Ronald (Denise) of Herington, KS and their children Tony (Emily), Andy, Alex (Kerrigan), Ashley, Adam, Aidan, and Archer; Dennis of Rockford, IA and his children Josh, Danya, and Drayce; Tracey (Nena) of Ventura, IA and their children Drew and Lizzy; Blake (Tina) of Lake Mills and their children Atley, Navey, and Rorey; and daughter Casey (Kristoffer) Singelstad of Lake Mills and their children Olivia, Raegan, and Cael; ten great-grandchildren; special family Kim, Jeff, and April Soost; sister Theresa (Kenny) James of Granby, MO; sister-in-law Jan Hill of Lake Mills; brothers-in-laws Marvin (Donna) Prescott of Lake Mills and Larry (Carol) Prescott of Ventura; and a number of nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother and sister.

