HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ninth IGHSAU Rankings
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 15-1 1
2 Bishop Garrigan 14-3 2
3 Exira-EHK 15-0 3
4 North Linn 15-1 4
5 Springville 17-1 5
6 MMCRU 15-0 6
7 Burlington Notre Dame 15-0 7
8 North Mahaska 14-1 8
9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 13-1 9
10 Westwood 16-1 13
11 Stanton 15-0 12
12 Martensdale-St. Marys 14-1 10
13 East Buchanan 13-3 11
14 Montezuma 14-2 14
15 Remsen St. Mary’s 15-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 15-1 1
2 Denver 15-2 2
3 Central Lyon 15-1 3
4 Treynor 15-1 4
5 Sibley-Ocheyedan 13-3 5
6 Panorama 16-1 6
7 Iowa City Regina 14-3 8
8 Jesup 13-3 7
9 Grundy Center 15-2 9
10 Mediapolis 16-0 10
11 West Hancock 13-4 12
12 Aplington-Parkersburg 11-4 11
13 Cascade 13-3 NR
14 Nodaway Valley 14-3 NR
15 Ridge View 14-3 NR
Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (13), West Branch (14), North Union (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Unity Christian 15-1 1
2 West Lyon 15-0 2
3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-2 3
4 Ballard 14-3 4
5 Estherville-Lincoln Central 16-2 5
6 Center Point-Urbana 13-3 6
7 Roland-Story 12-4 10
8 West Liberty 13-4 8
9 Forest City 13-4 9
10 West Marshall 16-2 7
11 Clear Lake 11-4 11
12 Cherokee 11-6 12
13 Vinton-Shellsburg 11-6 NR
14 Des Moines Christian 11-5 NR
15 Centerville 14-2 NR
Dropped Out: Harlan (13), Monticello (14), Williamsburg (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Heelan 14-1 2
2 Dallas Center-Grimes 12-3 4
3 Glenwood 13-2 1
4 North Polk 15-2 3
5 Indianola 12-3 5
6 Grinnell 13-2 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-5 7
8 Central DeWitt 12-4 10
9 North Scott 10-6 8
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-4 9
11 Keokuk 12-3 12
12 Benton Community 15-3 14
13 Bondurant-Farrar 9-5 11
14 Gilbert 9-5 NR
15 Clear Creek-Amana 11-5 NR
Dropped Out: Spencer (11), Pella (13)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Johnston 14-0 1
2 Waterloo West 13-1 3
3 Ankeny Centennial 13-2 4
4 Des Moines Roosevelt 13-2 6
5 Iowa City West 11-2 7
6 Dowling Catholic 13-2 5
7 Pleasant Valley 13-2 8
8 West Des Moines Valley 13-3 9
9 Iowa City High 11-2 2
10 Ankeny 11-4 10
11 Southeast Polk 8-7 11
12 Waukee Northwest 10-6 13
13 Cedar Falls 8-6 14
14 Iowa City Liberty 8-5 15
15 Cedar Rapids Washington 11-5 NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (10)