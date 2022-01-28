Former GHV prep Frank named ICCAC Player of the Week

It was a massive week for former North Iowa prep Jayden Frank, now staring at Iowa Central. According to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, Frank led Iowa Central to three victories.

In their first win against Southwestern, Franked scored nine points, grabbed eight rebounds, and had seven assists. She then helped ICCC beat DMACC by scoring a career-high 21 points, on 63% from the field and 55% from the three-point range. The freshman also gave out six assists. To close the week, Frank and ICCC beat Southeastern behind 19 points from Frank.

Jayden has been finding her game in college as she only scored double figures twice through the first 15 games but has done it now three of the last five games.

The Tritons are currently ranked #18 in the country, with their only loss coming to Kirkwood. On Wednesday, Frank and her teammates were back close to home when they beat North Iowa Area Community College 60-49 in Mason City.