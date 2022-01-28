Sports
21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 19
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Forest City. Kali Johnson had a record-setting week for the Forest City bowling team. Johnson has established herself as one of the top bowlers in Class 1A and helped cement her legacy at Forest City with two school records against Decorah on January 21st. She bowled the fifth-best game by any girl in Iowa this year, a 267, a new Forest City school record. The roll was just 33 pins short of a perfect 300. The other record Johnson broke was the high series record. Along with her 267, Johnson rolled a 173 in her other game for a whole series of 440.