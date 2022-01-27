Wright County Sees Continued Potential for Growth

New manufacturing and business are moving into Wright County at a steady pace. Eagle Grove has benefitted from a hog processing plant which is in operation and continues to grow. Small business has found its way into Belmond, Clarion, and Eagle Grove. Wright County Economic Development Director Darrell Steven Carlyle sees even more possibilities thanks in part to a new industrial park.

Already, there has been interest in the park and relocation there. The process of filling the park has begun with an initial tenant and more to follow.

Carlyle continues to work with prospective companies and organizations to make the number of businesses grow both in the park and elsewhere in Wright County.