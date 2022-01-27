Winnebago Board Makes Adjustments to Compensation Board Recommendations

At a Winnebago County Wage Compensation Board meeting in early January, it was decided that in order to keep pace with surrounding county pay for elected officials, an increase of 10% was needed for the Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, and Supervisors pay. The County Attorney would receive a 15% pay increase and the Sheriff would get a 33% increase. For the Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that the Back the Blue legislation passed last year by the Iowa Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds, initiated the increase in pay.

On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors made changes to the pay scales by reducing each recommendation by 1%. Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Susan Smith felt pressure from area residents about the size of the increases.

District 1 Supervisor Terry Durby voted to reduce the proposed pay raises by 1%. He too had been receiving concerned calls from county residents. He made his decision based on several factors.

Now the Auditor, Recorder, Supervisors, and Treasurer will get a 9% raise in pay in order to be close to commensurate with similar positions in nearby counties. The County Attorney will receive a 14.31% increase while the Sheriff will get a 29.7% increase in pay.

By making the changes to the percentage increases in pay, now the various departments will have to go back and adjust proposed budgets for the coming year. In most cases, it is a difference of a little over $640 from what was proposed and what was approved.