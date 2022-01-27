Hancock Board Votes to Resolve Dam Problem in Drainage

Farmers and property owners in Hancock County are running into a dam problem. Beavers are clogging up drainage lines causing minor flooding for croplands when the water gets too high. Winnebago County resolved the issue several years ago by raising the bounty on the dam builders from $25 to $50.

According to Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach, beaver trapping in Hancock County has literally come to a stop.

The bounty is now set at $40 per beaver tail brought into the Hancock County Auditor’s Office. Hunters and trappers must show where they caught or trapped the beaver in Hancock County.

It is hoped by taking this action that more dam prevention in county drainage systems will take place.