Forest City YMCA Puts Adult Volleyball on Hold Until March

An extremely popular program at the Forest City YMCA has to be put on hold. The Adult Volleyball program which is an avid favorite during the cold winter months has been supplanted by a very popular youth program according to YMCA Activities Director Tony Reynolds.

This is the first time this has happened and with more youth taking advantage of programs at the YMCA such as basketball, it appears that some adjustments in scheduling may have to be made in the future. In the meantime, the volleyball program offers adults the chance to participate in a less strenuous activity.

The rules are simple and according to Reynolds there is a lot of great sportsmanship and friendships that develop.

Offices, businesses, or groups from manufacturing are encouraged to form teams and participate. Registration can be done two ways.

As Tony Reynolds stated, play begins in March.