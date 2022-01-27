Carol Lewis Feller passed away peacefully at the Clarion Hospital on January 22, 2022, with her husband Dale by her side.

Funeral services for Carol Feller will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street North West in Clarion, with Pastor ??? officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa, 50525

515-532-2233