West Hancock’s Kelly, Forest City’s Dillavou both reach 1000 career points

Earlier this month, Forest City senior Shae Dillavou had a career-high 25 points against Eagle Grove, and with her 10th point of the night, Dillavou reached 1,000 for her career.

Becoming only the third Indian to do so in 5v5 girls basketball, Dillavou has added another bullet point to her stellar career, a career that will go down as one of the best – ever.

Dillavou holds Forest City career records for offensive rebounds, total rebounds, field goals made and will likely have the record for career field goal percentage. She currently sits in the top-10 of many other career records at Forest City. At times this season, the University of Missouri-St. Louis women’s basketball commit has averaged a double-double which has never been done by a female basketball player at Forest City. At the time of this article, Dillavou has helped the Indians to a top-10 ranking and are priming themselves for a postseason run in an attempt to become the first Forest City girls basketball team ever – 6v6 or 5v5 – to reach the state tournament.

West Hancock’s Kennedy Kelly also reached the impressive 1000 career point milestone, doing so in a win over North Iowa last night.

Kelly – a Grandview University women’s basketball commit – has been the heart of the Eagles this season. She’s not the only threat to score the basketball, but Kelly – as the leader of the team – keeps them going. She has over 250 points and 72 steals on the season; the 72 steals ranks her third in the combined TIC. She has the fourth most field goal attempts by any conference player this season, and she has helped keep the Eagles in the top-15 rankings all season.

The two classmates, Dillavou and Kelly, will meet for the final time on Friday in Britt when West Hancock host Forest City. Both have been four-year staples are their schools, and their fingerprints will be all over the scene on Friday, especially for whichever team comes out on top.