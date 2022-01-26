Two Join NIACC Alumni Advisory Board

Crystal Bell and Mary Jo Vrba have joined the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Alumni Advisory Board.

Crystal Bell ‘75 of Mason City, graduated from NIACC with an associate’s degree, a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Wartburg College, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Buena Vista University. Bell is a retired band instructor having taught at St. Ansgar, Newman Catholic, Central Springs, West Fork, and Lincoln Middle School in Mason City over the years. Bell taught Trumpet & Friends at NIACC for many years and gave trumpet lessons at Waldorf. Bell plays in the Mason City Municipal Band, Clear Lake Band, the NIACC College Band and Orchestra. One of her biggest passions is playing in the New Horizons Band. She is currently a member of PEO Chapter IY, the Iowa Bandmasters Association, and volunteers for RSVP. She and her husband, Scott live in Mason City. The Bells have three grown sons and three grandchildren.

Mary Jo Vrba ‘96 of Mason City, graduated from NIACC with an Associate’s Degree in Exercise Science, from Wartburg with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fitness Management, and a minor in athletic training, and a Master’s Degree in Exercise Physiology from UNI. Vrba is the Assistant Director of the Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center. She was previously employed as an Enrollment Advisor at NIACC. Vrba also served as NIACC Assistant Women’s Basketball coach, NIACC Head Volleyball coach from 2007 to 2010, and NIACC Head Softball coach from 2003 to 2007. Vrba was honored as one of the NIACC 100 athletes who had significant impact in Mason City Junior College and NIACC athletics during the 100th anniversary of the College in 2018. She is currently involved with the Humane Society of North Iowa, TRI Clear Lake, and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Vrba lives in Mason City.

Other members of the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board are President, Ruth Miller ’72, Tony Coloff ‘62, Tanya Dadisman ’99, Amy Fleming ‘96, Jerel Jernigan ’11, Louisa Montealvo ’10, Chad Nelson ’97, Paul Rottinghaus ’72, and Brittney Sanchez ’12.

Part of the NIACC Foundation, the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board has been in existence since the formation of the NIACC Alumni Association in 1991. The Alumni Association supports the annual Pathways to Success program and graduation reception along with student scholarships, the Intouch newsletter, and other alumni activities.

Membership in the NIACC Alumni Association is free and open to graduates and others who have benefited from the programs and services of the College. For more information, call 1-888-GO NIACC, ext. 4386 or email alumni@niacc.edu.