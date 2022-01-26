Treasurer Fitzgerald Invites Iowans to the Capitol on February 1 for National Unclaimed Property Day

State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is inviting all Iowans to the Capitol on February 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day. “Stop outside my office on the first floor of the Capitol to ask our staff your unclaimed property questions, search your name in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt database and snack on a sweet treat,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald’s mission on National Unclaimed Property Day is to make unclaimed property and the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt known to all Iowans. “The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt holds all of the funds and valuables reported to the State Treasurer’s Office as lost or abandoned. We then safeguard the assets until the rightful owner or heir is located,” continued Fitzgerald. “For National Unclaimed Property Day, I want to make this program known to the public so they can be reunited with their treasures.”

During the February 1 event at the Capitol, Fitzgerald will also be presenting recent claimants, including Habitat for Humanity of Central Iowa, with checks for the funds they recently claimed through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. “One of the most rewarding parts of my job is getting to hear about the experience claimants like Habitat for Humanity have had with the program and what the returned funds mean to them,” commented Fitzgerald. “Stop by to hear their story and other claimants’ stories!”

Celebrate the day with Fitzgerald by visiting the Capitol on February 1. For more information on unclaimed property and the program, visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov. Follow the Treasurer’s Facebook and Twitter pages for additional fun on National Unclaimed Property Day.