Roger William Schmidt, 95 of Titonka, passed away Monday, January 24 at the Titonka Care Center.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, February 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Titonka. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, January 31, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Titonka, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Roger William Schmidt, son of George and Lenora (Burnett) Schmidt, was born October 5, 1926, at his family’s home in rural Titonka, Winnebago County, Iowa. He attended country school near Woden, Iowa and graduated from Woden High School in 1944. Roger and Phyllis Christensen were united in marriage July 3, 1949, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Roger dedicated his life to family and farming. He raised crops and cared for livestock, including cattle, sheep, turkeys, geese, ducks, chickens and ponies. He also did custom baling and sold seed corn. Roger was District Manager for Trojan Seed Corn in Clear Lake, Iowa from 1966 to 1974. He assisted his brother-in-law with laying carpet and tile. Roger also worked at the roller-skating rink in Titonka and dug graves for the local cemeteries. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Titonka, was on the Church Council, and rang the bell at church every Sunday for many years. Roger served on the Titonka Consolidated School District Board. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, jigsaw puzzles, word find puzzles, and Sudoku puzzles. Roger used to bake angel food cake from scratch. He and Phyllis loved to go square dancing together. He was a volunteer for the local hospice and for Titonka Care Center before becoming a resident there in 2017. Roger passed away there January 24, 2022, at the age of 95.

Survivors include his children: Tim (Debi) Schmidt of Cedar Falls, IA, Dan (Nita) Schmidt of Iowa City, IA, Mary Schmidt of Titonka, IA, Sue (Paul) Heyer of Titonka, IA, and Paul Schmidt of Fairmont, MN; daughter-in-law Gail Hanson of Osceola, WI; grandchildren: Erin Schmidt, Molly (Shawn) Tebben, Ethan Schmidt, Tyler (Sarah) Schmidt, Kelsey (Matt) Weiss, Spencer (Jodie) Schmidt, Todd (Kate Parks) Schmidt, Megan (Scott Hawes) Schmidt, Allison Schmidt, Shane (Alisha) Sutton, Shannon (Jon) Kennedy, Stacie (Joe Hill) Sutton, Marcie (Carmon) Wilson, Ben (Tera) Heyer, and Tom (Chelsie) Heyer; 35 great grandchildren; sisters Lenora (Norman) Holtorf and Emmagene Silber; brothers Jeremiah Schmidt and Glenn “Corky” (Sharon) Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; wife Phyllis in 2020; son Mike in 2018; brothers Harold, George Jr., and Lester; and sister Marcella “Sally” Biehn.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp, and Titonka Care Center.

Arrangements are with Oakcrest Funeral Services in Titonka.

