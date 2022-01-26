Battle at the Boman is Wednesday Night in Forest City

The Waldorf University Men’s Wrestling Team will host the Battle at the Boman on Wednesday night in Forest City. Waldorf University’s Boman Fine Arts Center will be the site of a first of its kind event according to Waldorf University Men’s Wrestling Coach Ryan Dickinson.

Dickinson stated that the event features a pair of ticketing options.

General admission tickets will be $8 for the general public, $5 for alumni, and $4 for children 12 and under. VIP experience tickets will be $25 in advance and $35 at the door while seats are available.