Grassley Submits 16 Iowa Veterans’ Stories to Be Archived by Library of Congress

Sen. Chuck Grassley has delivered the stories of 16 more Iowa veterans to the Library of Congress for the Veterans’ History Project, an initiative that seeks to ensure veterans’ unique stories – ranging from World War I to present day – are preserved and not lost to history.

Last November, Grassley’s office interviewed Iowa veterans at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa to document their selfless service to our nation. This is the fourth time Grassley has delivered veterans’ stories to the Library of Congress, bringing the total number of veterans submitted by Grassley to 55.

“It’s an honor to preserve the stories of Iowa veterans in the Library of Congress’ permanent collection – ensuring their personal experiences of war are directly accessible for future generations. This is one small way we can honor our veterans and learn from their unique experiences. On behalf of a grateful state and nation, I want to thank all our veterans who sacrifice so much to defend freedom, peace and prosperity for all,” Grassley said.

Established by Congress in 2000, the Veterans History Project collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of war throughout history. To date, more than 1,200 stories from Iowans have been recorded by the project.

Iowa veterans who would like to have their story recorded can contact Grassley’s Veterans Fellow at Veterans_Fellow@Grassley. Senate.Gov or call the senator’s Des Moines office at 515-288-1145.