Barbara (Lynn) Simmons, 89, of Clarion, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at Iowa

Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara Simmons will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday,

February 12, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion,

with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Ewing

Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion with a Rosary beginning at 7:00

PM.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233