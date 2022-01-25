Governor Reynolds Signs Proclamation Declaring “Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Day”

Following her remarks at the 2022 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring February 27 as “Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Day,” in recognition of the organizations’ work on behalf of Iowa biofuels over the past two decades.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) was originally incorporated on February 27, 2002 and was the first state-level association to represent ethanol and biodiesel producers in Iowa.

“IRFA is honored that Governor Reynolds recognized our association and everything Iowa biofuel producers have achieved over the past twenty years,” said IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw. “While proud of the tremendous success and growth during the past two decades, we have a long way to go to achieve the full promise of biofuels. We will continue to support Iowa ethanol and biodiesel producers while growing consumer access to clean, high-performing fuels.”

Since 2002, Iowa has grown into the number one producer of both ethanol and biodiesel. Compared to 20 years ago, ethanol production in Iowa has increased 10-fold while biodiesel production is 23 times larger. Iowa has enacted numerous innovative policies, including a groundbreaking public-private cost-share grant program to assist Iowa retailers in offering higher biofuel blends to their customers.