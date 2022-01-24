Wind Chill Warning Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for the broadcast area. It will go into effect beginning at midnight tonight and continue to 9am Tuesday morning. It will be preceded by a Wind Chill Advisory which begins at 6pm this evening. Beginning at 9am Tuesday, the warning will be reduced to an advisory which will remain in effect until Wednesday at noon.

Temperatures will fall below zero across central Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning and a breeze from the northwest will create wind chills lower than 20 below zero over northern Iowa. Northern Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon through midday Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa will have a brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

Under these conditions, exposed skin can become frost bitten in 10 minutes. Make sure skin is covered and limit time outside. If you have to travel, make sure an emergency kit is in the vehicle you are driving. This includes water, blanket, food, flashlight, cell phone and charger. Do not leave your vehicle for help.

The warned counties include Emmet, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Humboldt, Wright, Franklin, Butler and Bremer.