Johnson breaks two school bowling records in same night

Forest City junior Kali Johnson had a historic night on January 21st when the Indians traveled to Skyline Lanes in Decorah for a match-up with the Vikings.

Johnson rolled the fifth-best game by any girl in Iowa this year, a 267, a new Forest City school record. The roll was just 33 pins short of a perfect 300. The best game rolled by a high school girl this year belongs to Marissa Bills of Linn Mar, who had a 279 earlier this year. In Class 1A – where Forest City competes – Johnson’s game was the third-best. Maquoketa’s Chloe Fousey rolled a 277, and Kennady Bigwood has a high game of 275.

The other record Johnson broke was the high series record. Along with her 267, Johnson rolled a 173 in her other game for a whole series of 440. That is the 29th best series rolled by a high school girl this season.

Unfortunately, the Indians came up just seven pins short of the Vikings last Friday, falling 2531 to 2524. But the Indians are currently 5-2 on the year, led by Johnson, averaging 193 pins per game and with a total of 2700 pins this season in seven series, which ranks fifth in Class 1A. Johnson has proved that she is one of the top bowlers in the state in Class 1A, and she will be a force come postseason.

Forest City is next in action Friday when they host Charles City at the Super Bowl. The meet is set to begin at 4:00 PM.