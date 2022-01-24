Ila C. Grothe, age 79 of Lake Mills, IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home.

Funeral services for Ila will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 31, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church, with Pastor Joel

Guttormson officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Salem Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel 902 E. Main St. Lake

Mills, IA 50450.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Salem Lutheran Church, or the donor’s choice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221