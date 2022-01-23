Wright Board to Set Hearing Date on Property Taxes

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday by opening with a discussion on the pandemic. Members of the Emergency Operations Center will give an update on the current state of vaccinations and infections. A total of 161 positive tests have occurred in a county population of 12,739.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will address the current state of secondary roads in Wright County. He will outline snow removal, possible repairs, and future projects for county roads.

The board will set a public hearing date on the proposed property tax levy. The expected hearing date is February 7th at 9:30 am.

The board will reconvene at 1pm at the Franklin County Courthouse regarding damages in Joint Drainage District 4-118. A final dollar amount on the damages will be set at this time.