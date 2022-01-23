Robert “Rob” W. Buckley, 59, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home southwest of Garner.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Rob Buckley Memorial Fund. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME

641-923-2841

www.cataldofuneralhome.com