Warren L. Ruberg, 86, of Clarion passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Ullensvang Lutheran Church, 105 Ann Street in Thor. Graveside service at Ullensvang Lutheran Church Cemetery after visitation. Luncheon will follow the graveside service back at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233

www.ewingfh.com