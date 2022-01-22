Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Ice Fishing Reportedly Fair on Lakes

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice is 8 inches thick near the boat ramp.

Bacon Creek Lake

Ice thickness is around 8-9 inches. About 1,500 rainbow trout were stocked on Jan. 13th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Black Hawk Lake

The winter aeration system in Town Bay is currently operating. Ice thickness is around 10 inches near the Ice House Point boat ramp; this is where most of the ice angling has taken place. Use caution – there are pressure seams and areas of thinner ice in the middle portion of the lake. There are still open water fishing opportunities near the fish house in Town Bay. Black Crappie – Fair: Some anglers have picked up 10 to 11-inch crappie around the Gunshot Hill area. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice conditions are variable; the thickest ice is by the big island near the south boat ramp and in the area around the north boat ramp. These areas are where most of the ice fishing is taking place. ATV travel is not recommended in the middle portion of the lake; there is thinner ice and a seam running across the big part of the lake. Use caution and check the ice thickness often when venturing out. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Ice thickness is around 10-12 inches in most areas. Conditions remain variable; there is open water near the big island, and thinner areas of ice near Stoney Point and the King’s Point area. Watch out for seams in the middle of the lake. Use caution when venturing out and check ice thickness often. All walleye between 19 and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up some walleye; best bite is during low-light hours. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Lakes throughout the district have roughly 8-12 inches of ice. Watch out for seams and waterfowl holes with open water on the bigger lakes. Use caution and check ice thickness often. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

Ice thickness is 5 to 10 inches. Rainbow Trout – Slow. Trout were stocked Jan. 18. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily bag limit is 5.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 14 inches. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm near the edge of the rushes or open areas in the vegetation in 2 to 3 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Use a jigging minnow or try dead sticking a minnow. Best bite is near last light. Yellow Bass – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with bait in 5 to 6 feet of water. You have to stay mobile to find fish. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting in the Farmers beach area in 2 to 4 feet of water. Try fishing near vegetation; use a larger bait to get the bigger fish.

Lake Cornelia

Ice thickness is 10 to 12 inches. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 14 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with waxworms near vegetation. Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 0 to 14 inches. Bluegill – Slow.

Upper Pine Lake

Ice thickness is 8 to 10 inches. Bluegill – Good: Try a small minnow or plastic bait in 12 to 15 feet of water. Best bite is early morning. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm.

Aeration systems are running at Clear Lake, Crystal Lake, Rice Lake and Silver Lake. Avoid any open water areas and be cautious of waterfowl holes that may have recently frozen over. Check ice thickness often as you go. For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Caution: The lake aeration system is currently in operation, creating a large open hole.

East Okoboji Lake

Most of the lake is fully iced with an average of 14+ inches of ice allowing for safe ATV traffic in most areas. Be cautious of the open holes and seams that still persist. Panfishing has been good out from the Ritz; some sorting is needed. Try heavy tungsten jigs, plastics and baits. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good: Try jigging with tube jigs or a tungsten jig and live bait.

Ingham Lake

Caution: The lake aeration system is currently in operation. Ice conditions very heavily around the lake; most areas have 12+ inches.

Lost Island Lake

Caution: The aeration system is currently in operation on the east side of the lake out from the nature center. This creates a large open hole in the ice. The lake has varying ice conditions with an average of 12+ inches. Yellow Perch – Fair: Lots of sorting may be needed.

Minnewashta Lake

The panfish and crappie bite has been fairly good with the recent onset of ice. The bite is good enough that live bait hasn’t been needed for success. Ice conditions are safe enough to venture with ATVs with an average ice thickness of 14+ inches. Black Crappie – Fair: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little movement around the lake. Bluegill – Good: Try jigging with tube jigs or a tungsten jig and live bait. Pumpkinseed – Fair.

Scharnberg Pond

Trout were stocked in mid-January; fish should be biting well. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout are biting on a variety of different baits. Try a worm or lure that imitates a minnow.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Caution: The lake aeration system is currently in operation. The lake is fully iced, with an average ice thickness of 14+ inches. Be cautious of holes that have frozen over more recently on the main basin. Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

The lake is fully iced, but conditions can vary in areas that had open holes until recently. Ice thickness is 14+ inches in most places. Black Crappie – Fair: Mostly being caught along with perch; use tube jigs with wigglers or pilkies. Bluegill – Fair: Mostly being caught along with perch; use tube jigs with wigglers or pilkies. Yellow Perch – Fair.

West Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is 14+ inches in most places; there still are a handful of seams and recently frozen over holes. Know where trouble areas are before you venturing on or off the ice. Panfishing has been good with a little movement on the north end and Little Emerson Bay. Try heavy tungsten jigs, plastics or baits. Black Crappie – Good: Try jigging with tube jigs or a tungsten jig and live bait. Bluegill – Good: Many anglers have been successful off Triboji on the north end of the lake. Try jigging with tube jigs or a tungsten jig and live bait.

All walleye between 19 and 25 inches must be immediately released unharmed at Big Spirit Lake, East and West Okoboji Lakes, Upper Gar Lake, Minnewashta Lake, Lower Gar Lake and Storm Lake; no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Most area lakes have 12+ inches of ice allowing for safe ice fishing. Small vehicle traffic has been prevalent in areas with thicker ice. Use caution as a handful of snowmobiles and Atvs have gone through in lakes that still have open holes and seams. Be sure you know a safe route on and off the ice. Bring safety essentials like flotation, ice picks and a friend. Area lakes have 3-6 inches of snow on the ice. The forecast calls for continued below freezing temperatures. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Ice thickness is about 12 inches. Use caution when crossing areas with flow. Check ice thickness often. Anglers are catching a variety of fish. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good: Try waxworms and spikes. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows under a slip bobber with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom.

Decorah District Streams

Don’t forget to purchase your trout fee for 2022. A new lifetime trout fishing license is available for the mature anglers. Winter trout fishing is a great time to explore new streams and enjoy opportunities with fewer anglers out. Water clarity is excellent. Be prepared to blend into the background for wary fish. Brook Trout – Fair: Use midge, minnow or leach patterns for fish looking to get more bang for their effort. Brown Trout – Fair: Try spinner or crankbaits near or around structure. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Rainbow Trout are coloring up for their spawning season which begins soon. Hatchery hold overs remain in the stream teasing anglers.

Lake Hendricks

Areas around the aerator remain open; use caution. About 15 inches ice with 4-5 inches of snow. Few anglers have been out this week as weather presented formidable conditions and fish activity slowed. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing in the sharp drop-offs. Finicky crappies may bite as you slowly raise the lure. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with waxworm or spike fished near structure.

Lake Meyer

Ice thickness is about 14-15 inches with variable snow depths. Fish activity slowed. Find fish in 12-15 feet water. Best bite is morning and evening. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Gills are finicky this week. Anglers with cameras see lots of fish looking at bait, but not biting.

Volga Lake

Few anglers have been out as conditions were suitable for a few brave souls. About 10 inches ice topped with crusted snow. Check ice thickness often. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing around cedar tree clusters. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around structure. Best bite is mid to late afternoon.

Iowa’s 2021 fishing licenses expired Jan. 10. Get your 2022 license today! Weekend temperatures range from 10 to low 20’s with snow possible. Ice thickness is 12+ inches on most waterbodies. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Alice Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Locate structure and use electronics to find suspended fish. Use a small ice jig tipped with a waxworm or try a minnow on a dead stick.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching some bluegill. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing in the evening or early morning for best success with small presentations.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Locate structure and use electronics to find suspended fish. Use a small ice jig tipped with a waxworm or try a minnow on a dead stick.

Heritage Pond

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked in the fall; some of these stocked trout remain in the lake at this time. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try jigging flashy jigs with a blade to entice rainbow trout to take your lure or jig.

Manchester District Streams

Trout streams are in excellent condition. Very clear water conditions; use subtle presentations and approach fish from downstream. Brown Trout – Fair. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

North Prairie Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked in the fall; some of these stocked trout remain in the lake at this time. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try jigging flashy jigs with a blade to entice rainbow trout to take your lure or jig.

Silver Lake (Delaware)

High catches of small bluegill. Harvest-size fish are rare, but a good location to catch some fish with the kids. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing in the evening or early morning for best success with small presentations. Use a small ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing tip-ups with a large shiner or chub.

Ice conditions are generally 6-10 inches on lakes and ponds in east-central Iowa. Remain cautious while ice fishing; avoid areas with water current. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Lansing water level remains stable near 8 feet. Ice continues to build, but it is extremely variable with snow cover. Use caution and check ice thickness often before crossing sloughs and areas with any current. Notice: Dredging is completed at Lansing Village Creek. The west part of the parking lot remains closed. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm a few feet under the ice to mid-depth. Best bite is mid-morning and again later afternoon. Bluegill – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a waxworm about mid-water column to just off the bottom. Anglers are doing a lot of sorting. Release the small ones alive; they will be keepers next year. Northern Pike – Slow: Some northern have been caught in backwaters using shiners on a tip-downs. Yellow Perch – Slow: Perch are hanging out in weed edges on the slopes of backwater cuts. Jig a waxie or minnow a foot off the bottom.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is near 614.6 feet. Ice continues to build, but it is extremely variable with snow cover. Use caution and check ice often before crossing sloughs and areas with any current. Anglers are crossing Johnson Slough at Sny Magill. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm a few feet under the ice to mid-depth. Best bite is mid-morning and again later afternoon. Bluegill – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a waxworm about mid-water column to just off the bottom. Anglers are doing a lot of sorting. Release the small ones alive; they will be keepers next year. Northern Pike – Slow: Some northern have been caught in backwaters using shiners on tip-downs. Yellow Perch – Slow: Perch are hanging out in weed edges on the slopes of backwater cuts. Jig a waxie or minnow a foot off the bottom.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Guttenberg tailwater is 6.1 feet and is remaining fairly stable. Ice continues to build, but it is extremely variable with snow cover. Use caution and check ice often before crossing sloughs and areas with any current. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm a few feet under the ice to mid-depth. Best bite is mid-morning and again later afternoon. Bluegill – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a waxworm about mid-water column to just off the bottom. Anglers are doing a lot of sorting. Release the small ones alive; they will be keepers next year. Northern Pike – Slow: Some northern have been caught in backwaters using shiners on tip-downs. Yellow Perch – Slow: Perch are hanging out in weed edges on the slopes of backwater cuts. Jig a waxie or minnow a foot off the bottom.

Upper Mississippi River levels remain stable. Mid-January ice fishing can be slow; move often to find the fish. Ice depth in backwaters is averaging 10-12 inches. Ice on areas with current varies; use caution. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is steady and temperature is near freezing. Water levels are 5.8 feet at the Lock and Dam and 8.5 feet at the railroad bridge. Water clarity is good. Boat ramps are nearly all frozen in. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are commonly being caught in nearly all the marina areas and deeper backwater lakes. Lots of sorting needed; sometime 1 in 10 are keepers. Sauger – No Report: The ramps are iced in. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect to see more yellow perch as winter progresses. We have had excellent reproduction of yellow perch in the past few years.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at the Bellevue Lock is receding at near 6.2 feet. Water temperature is near freezing in the main channel. Water clarity is good. The Bellevue Boat ramp has been open at times this winter, but is expected to be frozen in during this cold snap. The viewing of bald eagles at the Bellevue Lock and Dam is fantastic as they are feeding on dead shad. Black Crappie – Fair: Some nice crappie were reported from lower Sabula Lake, but they are not abundant. Bluegill – Good: Ice thickness has been good. Anglers are reporting spotty good catches of gills, usually on waxworms. Rainbow Trout – Good: The kids’ trout pond just north of the DNR station has been stocked with rainbow trout for the winter. You can only keep two trout per child. Sauger – No Report: A little activity when the boat ramp opened up, but we did not get any reports. The Bellevue City ramp is expected to freeze back in again during this cold snap. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Lots of small perch are being seen during fish surveys. The future looks bright for decent yellow perch fishing in Pool 13. Some nice catches of yellow perch; fishing has been boom or bust as schools move around under the ice.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is steady at 5.4 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 9.8 feet at Camanche and 4.6 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 33 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Most ramps on Pool 14 are frozen in; boat launching is not possible. Bluegill – Good: Try the Rock Creek area; some bluegills are being reported. Lots of sorting needed. Sauger – No Report: It remains difficult to launch out of frozen ramps. Yellow Perch – No Report: Lots of small perch are in the system; the future looks bright for yellow perch fishing in Pool 14.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level at Rock Island is 5.1 feet and is dropping. The water temperature is near 33 degrees. Water clarity is good. Sauger – No Report: Try fishing in the tailwater with a simple jig and minnow. Usually you need to fish at a depth greater than 20 feet for walleye and sauger.

Lots of ice fishing throughout the district; make sure you have a safety plan as Mississippi River ice can be unpredictable. Be aware of places with flowing water or where ice looks discolored. The main channel water is low and clear; most boat ramps are frozen in. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 5.28 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been fairly steady. The Marquette St. boat ramp is frozen in. The ramp is also snow and ice covered. Reports of around 8 inches of ice in Sunset Marina. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are being caught through the ice in Sunset Marina on jigs and waxworms. White Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are being caught through the ice at Sunset Marina on jigs and waxworms.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.38 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been fairly steady. The ramps at Muscatine are inaccessible due to the main channel being frozen up. This past weekend, Big Timber had 7-8 inches of ice. Ice conditions can be variable in Big Timber; check ice thickness often as you move. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are being caught in Big Timber through the ice on jigs and waxworms. Use caution on the ice and check ice thickness often as you move.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.24 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has beenfairly steady the past few days. The Toolsboro ramp is inaccessible due to the main channel freezing up. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 2.79 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has been fairly steady the past few days. We have not received any ice fishing or ice condition reports for this pool this week.

The tailwaters are inaccessible due to the main channel freezing up. River stages have been fairly steady the past few days. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Ice is in pretty good shape with 6-7 inches in most places. Black Crappie – Fair: While the ice is in pretty good shape, always use caution if you’re moving through some of the denser stands of trees.

Lake Belva Deer

Ice is in good condition other than a little snow/ice crust on top from the warm Tuesday weather. Bluegill – Fair: Angler numbers remain low; most are in the campground bay and out to the creek channel from there.

Lake Darling

A snow storm last weekend (6 inches) and below 0 weather is keeping angler numbers down. Black Crappie – Fair: Picking up a few crappies over the trees and culverts in 12 to 14 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: The bite remains sporadic. Most anglers are fishing out in the middle.

Lost Grove Lake

Ice is plenty thick to fish on; not recommended to drive out on. Bluegill – Fair: Most anglers start out in the flooded timber along the old creek channel out from the 230th Avenue access points. Walleye – Slow: Anglers are picking up the occasional walleye through the ice.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Diamond Lake

Ice is reported as 6-9 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8 inches. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Slow: A few smaller fish have been caught this week.

Green Castle Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 11-12 inches. Bluegill – Slow. Northern Pike – Slow: Try minnows under tip-ups. Walleye – Slow: Use minnows under tip-ups

Hannen Lake

Most of the lake is reported as having 6-8 inches of ice. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Slow.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Ice is reported as 8-9 inches. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Most of the lake has 7-9 inches of ice. Extremely variable ice depending on location. Black Crappie – Slow: A few fish are being caught on minnows at sunrise/sunset. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs/waxies fished near structure. Size is marginal at best. White Bass – Fair: Minnows, spoons, and jig/waxies are catching fish if you can find a school.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake is drained for a restoration project.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Most of the lake has 7-10 inches of ice, but there can be considerable variation based on location. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch 9 to 12-inch fish in 5-15 feet of water. The bite is good some days and slow others. Bluegill – Excellent: Lots of smaller fish have been caught on any structure in 15 feet of water or less.

Rodgers Park Lake

Ice is reported as 7-10 inches. Bluegill – Slow.

Union Grove Lake

Ice thickness is about 10 inches. The aeration system is on; there is open water near the dam area. There is an ice fishing tournament here on Jan. 22 put on by “The Pump”. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing in the brush piles in 10-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around brush in 10-15 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are smaller. Walleye – Slow.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Backwaters in Linn and Jones County have been producing some fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows at sunrise for best action. Bluegill – Fair: A few smaller fish were caught on waxies. Channel Catfish – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

Most lakes have “safe ice,” but some lakes have variability in thickness. Check ice thickness often and use caution before venturing out. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Ice thickness varies. Use caution and drill lots of test holes.

Lake Miami

Use caution as ice thickness varies. Drill test holes as you venture out. Use small jigs tipped with a waxworm in areas with submerged habitat.

Lake Sugema

Ice thickness varies; use caution. Geese will create areas of open water.

Lake Wapello

Ice thickness varies; use caution. Target areas with submerged structure. Try small jigs in areas with submerged habitat.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.63 feet msl; 904 feet msl is recreation pool. Ice thickness varies; use caution and drill test holes. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels; make sure you properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody.

Red Haw Lake

Ice thickness varies; use caution. Target areas with submerged habitat. Use small jigs tipped with a waxworm in areas with submerged habitat.

Ice conditions vary across each lake. Use caution and drill test holes. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Catch trout through the ice with jigging spoons tipped with multiple waxworms or just a hook with live minnow. Start by fishing within 20 yards of shore. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

As of Jan. 19, Big Creek Lake had 9 inches of ice at the boat ramp. There was a thin layer of slush on top of the ice in areas of undisturbed snow. Black Crappie – Fair: Target crappies in the evenings over brush piles and roadbeds in the middle part of the lake using glow jigs with waxworms or live minnows. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills over brush in the bays on the lower half of the lake.

Don Williams Lake

As of Jan. 19, ice thickness is 9 inches. There may be a thin layer of slush on the ice in areas of undisturbed snow. The area kept open by waterfowl has frozen over. Black Crappie – Slow: Few crappie are being caught during the day. Try glow jigs and waxworms or live minnows in the evenings.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Catch trout through the ice with jigging spoons tipped with multiple waxworms or just a hook with live minnow. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

As of Jan. 19, Central Iowa ponds and lakes have ice thickness averaging 9 inches. For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

Ice thickness is 8 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for black crappies around deep tree piles. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are catching 7.5 inch bluegills in the campground arm of the lake.

Lake Manawa

Variable ice conditions. A few anglers have reported fishing around Tin Can Dyke. Black Crappie – Slow. Walleye – Fair: A few walleyes were caught along Tin Can Dyke with minnows. White Crappie – Slow.

Littlefield Lake

Ice thickness is 9 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: There is a small population of large black crappies. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing is good around any of the cedar tree piles in the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake will provide good fishing this winter. Find a cedar tree pile for best success. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite picks up after 5 pm. Bluegill – Good: Sorting is needed, but anglers are catching 8-inch bluegill in the cedar tree piles.

Orient Lake

Orient has a good bluegill and crappie population with a chance to catch a bonus walleye or yellow perch. Black Crappie – No Report: There is a good population of 8 to 9-inch black crappie. Bluegill – Good: Anglers report catching 8-inch bluegill.

Prairie Rose Lake

Ice anglers are finding bluegills in the new cedar tree piles placed in the lake. Black Crappie – No Report: There is a small population of large black crappies. Bluegill – Fair: The DNR placed three new tree piles in the channel north of the pumphouse.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake will provide good bluegill and black crappie fishing this winter. Geese are keeping a portion of the lake open. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies around deep tree piles that are close to the creek channel. There is a good population of black crappie. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill size has improved with the drawdown.

Southwest district lakes have 7 inches of ice. Use caution when venturing out, especially on lakes holding large numbers of geese. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Geese are keeping a large area of open water between the beach and campground. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnows fished near deep cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near deep cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.

Three Mile Lake

Ice thickness is about 8 inches off the main boat ramp. Geese are keeping an area of open water on the south end of the lake. Walleye – Slow: Try minnows fished along the roadbed or in the flooded timber near creek channels to catch walleye of all sizes. Yellow Perch – Slow: Catch yellow perch up to 10-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished off the roadbed.

Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 6 to 8 inches. Use caution and drill test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.