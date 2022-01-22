NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Ice-Fishing Contest Scheduled on Rice Lake

The weather is cooperating for an ice fishing tournament to be held locally. The Winnebago County Conservation Board will hold an ice fishing contest on Saturday, January 29th at Rice Lake State Park. The lake is located at 43000 235th Avenue just south of Lake Mills. Conservationist Lisa Ralls explained that the event is very informal.

Even those who may not win the grand prize by catching the biggest fish, there are still opportunities to bring something home.

While this tournament may be something new to novice fishermen, the Conservation department will not leave you out in the cold.

Families are welcome, but any children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Children must stay with parents or guardians at all times out of safety concerns. Ice fishing equipment will be available to borrow, and holes will be bored in advance of the tournament.

The Winnebago County Conservation Department is asking that you at least notify them if you intend to participate so they will have an idea of how many may attend. The number is (641) 585-3390. The event is weather determinant and can be canceled if the ice is dangerous or if conditions are too cold.