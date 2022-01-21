Erma I. Holt, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa.

A visitation for Erma will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. Forest City, Iowa, 50436. A private family prayer service will follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to her church: St. John’s Lutheran Church – 600 6th Ave. Des Moines, IA 50309 or the Concord Care Center – 490 W. Lyons St. Garner, IA 50438.