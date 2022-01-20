Worth 4H Members Set Plans in Place for Washington, D. C. Trip

It won’t be until March, but already the Worth County 4H has begun laying the groundwork for the trip to Washington, D. C.. One of the first stops is going to be Gettysburg according to ISU Extension Education Specialist Dennis Johnson.

Johnson also indicated that the traveling 4H group will have a chance to see more than just Gettysburg.

Johnson is hoping that the group will have a chance to visit with Senators Ernst and Grassley along with House members from the area.

The week remains busy with not only touring around the city during the day, but also at night.

Johnson and his team continue to lay out the groundwork for the early spring trip. The last group to tour Washington were also very lucky. As they left sites in Washington, the sites would close to the public out of COVID-19 concerns. Johnson feels that it is fortunate that the new group will have the chance to visit these same sites again.