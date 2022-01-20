Time to Play Golf…Inside

The weather is down in the teens and twenties with bitter wind chills and snow packed grounds. It’s the perfect time to play golf indoors. The Forest City YMCA has a fun new machine that can help you do just that, complete with all the amenities of the game. Director of Activities Tony Reynolds.

The machine gives the player or group the same experience one would have out on the course. Reynolds and YMCA personnel have been working diligently to get this system up and running.

For a golfer, this machine literally does just about everything. Golfers can try their hand at more than one course too.

The golf simulator is just one of the many new children’s and now adult programs available. Memberships in the Forest City YMCA are available by calling (641) 585-5220.